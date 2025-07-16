'Largest Piece Of Mars On Earth' Sells For $5.3M At NYC Auction

A bidder won the 55-pound space rock for $5,296,000 on Wednesday, July 16, according to Sotheby's. The "Red Planet" relic measures more than 14 inches and is about 70% larger than the next biggest Martian meteorite ever found on Earth.

Sotheby's said a large asteroid strike ejected the rock from Mars and traveled 140 million miles through space. On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, the meteorite slammed into the Sahara Desert, crash-landing in Niger's remote Agadez Region.

The final bid was $4.3 million, but assorted fees pushed the official price to nearly $5.3 million.

"It also looks just like the surface of the Red Planet," Sotheby's vice chair of science and natural history Cassandra Hatton told Space.com. "Most other Martian meteorites that we find are really small, thin slices, and when you first look at them, you would never guess that they're Martian."

A meteorite hunter found the space rock, which is formally named Northwest Africa (NWA) 16788. The meteorite was verified by laboratory testing and published in the 2025 edition of the Meteoritical Bulletin.

The reddish-brown meteorite is what's called a shergottite, a rare kind of Martian rock formed by volcanic activity. It features a fusion crust scorched by its entry through Earth's atmosphere and distinctive regmaglypts, which are thumbprint-like impressions caused by frictional melting during descent.

Sotheby's catalog describes NWA 16788 as "an incredibly rare discovery," noting that Martian meteorites make up just 400 of Earth's more than 77,000 officially recognized meteorites. This one rock alone represents 6.5% of all known Martian material on Earth.

The purchaser's identity hasn't been publicly revealed.

"There's all sorts of reasons – maybe safety," said Hatton. "Maybe they're worried somebody will try to steal it from them; maybe they want to be an anonymous donor to a museum. People have all sorts of motivations for keeping it quiet, and then some people like to announce it immediately."

The Martian meteorite wasn't the only item to draw big money at this auction. A mounted juvenile Ceratosaurus skeleton from the Jurassic era sold for $26 million, while a Tyrannosaurus rex foot went for $1.4 million

Before it was auctioned, the meteorite was displayed by the Italian Space Agency and in a private gallery in Tuscany, Italy.

