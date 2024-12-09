New York Yankees free agent right fielder Juan Soto has reportedly agreed to a $765 million, 15-year deal to go crosstown and join the rival Mets.

It's the largest deal in pro sports history, with no deferred money, a $75 million signing bonus, and an opt-out after five seasons, according to mlb.com.

The signing represents a bold move for Mets owner Steve Cohen in his quest to build a championship-caliber team. He outbid not only the Yankees but also Soto's other suitors: the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays.

News of the signing came overnight, but as of Monday morning, Dec. 9, there has been no official confirmation from Soto or the Mets because the deal is pending a physical examination.

Soto, age 26, is a generational talent from the Dominican Republic.

His exceptional on-base percentage and ability to change games make him one of MLB’s brightest stars.

Known for his elite plate discipline, power, and clutch hitting, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Soto made his Major League debut with the Washington Nationals in 2018 at 19 years old.

He played a pivotal role in the Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship and has since earned multiple All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger Award, and the 2020 National League batting title.

After a standout stint with the San Diego Padres, Soto, who bats and throws left, joined the Yankees i through a trade n 2024. He had a 288 batting average with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

Under the deal, the Mets can void Soto’s opt-out clause after 2029 if they increase the average annual value of the last 10 years of his contract to $55 million from $51 million, mlb.com reported.

