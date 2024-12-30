Landmark NYC Eatery Katz's Deli Violated ADA Regulations, Feds Say: Inside The New Overhaul

The settlement, announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Y. Kim, resolves allegations that the historic deli violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). A consent decree outlining the required changes was entered on Sunday, Dec. 29, by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

“The corrections and modifications agreed to by Katz’s Deli will give individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to enjoy one of New York City’s most popular restaurants, as is required by the ADA,” said Kim.

An ADA compliance review revealed several violations at Katz’s Deli, including an inaccessible main entrance, insufficient dining surfaces for patrons with disabilities, and non-compliant restrooms—despite renovations completed in 2018.

Under the consent decree, Katz’s Deli will:

Improve accessibility at its main entrance, with staff assisting individuals with disabilities as needed.

Ensure the required number of accessible dining surfaces.

Renovate restrooms to meet ADA standards.

In addition to making these changes, Katz’s Deli will pay a $20,000 civil penalty to the U.S. government.

The settlement marks the conclusion of the Manhattan Restaurants ADA Compliance Initiative, launched in 2011 to evaluate accessibility at 50 of Manhattan’s most popular eateries as listed in the 2011 Zagat Guide. Katz’s Deli is among a small number of restaurants that required extensive updates to address significant barriers to accessibility.

Complaints regarding public accommodations within the Southern District of New York can be submitted through the Civil Rights Complaint Form on the U.S. Attorney’s Office website.

