Lacerations Trigger Major Recall Of Power Tools

Makita issued the recall for about 62,927 Professional Cordless Grease Guns and hoses, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Sept. 4. The agency warned that the hoses can develop holes that spray grease during use, creating a laceration hazard.

The company has received five reports of the hoses failing, including five laceration injuries. All of the injuries occurred outside the US, according to the CPSC.

The grease guns were available at hardware and home improvement stores nationwide, along with various websites. They were sold between June 2020 and January 2025 for $60 to $390.

Recalled grease guns include those with model numbers XPG01S1, XPG01SR1, and XPG01Z, along with hoses 191A79-9, 191A80-4, 191W58-9, and 191W59-7. Each affected grease gun can be identified by its serial number, located on the battery mounting port.

Customers are urged to stop using the grease guns immediately. Consumers should contact Makita for a free replacement hose.

You can learn more about the recall on Makita's website or by calling 800-462-5482.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.