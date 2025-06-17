Kraft Heinz Says It Will Stop Using Artificial Colors In All Food Products

Kraft Heinz, one of the largest food and beverage companies in the country, announced Tuesday, June 17, that it will eliminate the remaining FD&C (Food, Drug & Cosmetic) artificial dyes from its US product portfolio by the end of 2027. Already, nearly 90 percent of its domestic products are free of such colors.

The move comes as part of what the company called a long-term effort to reformulate recipes and improve nutrition without compromising flavor.

It follows the announcement of a plan unveiled by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to start phasing out eight synthetic food dyes in the American food supply.

Over the past five years, Kraft Heinz says it has made more than 1,000 recipe changes across its lineup.

“For the small portion of products that still use FD&C colors, we’ve mobilized a team and invested significant resources,” said Pedro Navio, Kraft Heinz’s North America president.

He noted the company is using a three-pronged approach: removing artificial color where it’s not essential, replacing it with natural dyes, or reinventing colors when natural replacements aren’t available.

Artificial colors have long been approved by the FDA, but consumer preferences have shifted in recent years toward natural ingredients.

Kraft Heinz pointed out that products like Heinz ketchup have never used artificial dyes, and Mac & Cheese was reformulated back in 2016 to remove synthetic colors, flavors, and preservatives.

The company also said it’s working with brand licensees to encourage similar changes in their own offerings.

With over $26 billion in net sales last year, Kraft Heinz remains a household name across the US. The company sources tomatoes for its ketchup in California, pickling cucumbers from the Midwest, and dairy for Philadelphia cream cheese from farms in upstate New York.

The company says it's on track to reduce 55 million pounds of sugar across its portfolio this year as part of its broader health and sustainability goals.

