Kohl’s Closing 27 Stores Across The US Including In Mid-Atlantic

The closures are expected to be finalized by April 2025 and are part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its store portfolio while adapting to evolving consumer trends. Among the affected locations are stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown – 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

New Jersey

East Windsor – 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Massachusetts

Stoughton – 501 Technology Center Dr.

Virginia

Herndon – 2100 Centreville Rd.

Williamsburg – 100 Gristmill Plz.

Tom Kingsbury, CEO of Kohl’s, acknowledged the difficult nature of the decision, stating, “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

All affected employees have been notified and are being offered severance packages or the opportunity to apply for other roles within Kohl’s.

These closures are part of a broader plan that also includes the shuttering of Kohl’s San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center in California when its lease expires in May 2025.

Despite the closures, Kohl’s remains committed to its profitable store base, with over 1,150 locations nationwide, and continues to invest in optimizing its smaller-format stores and digital shopping experience.

