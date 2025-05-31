Knicks Fan Hired Internet Witch To Cast Spell On Team For Playoffs — And It Worked

So well, in fact, that one fan claims it was witchcraft.

Rohit Thawani said on X that he hired Priestess Aurora through Etsy to cast a powerful spell to keep the team's playoff hopes alive just hours before tipoff on Thursday, May 29.

He even posted a photo of his receipt as proof. The Knicks went on to win 111–94, forcing a Game 6.

In a reply to a comment, the X user said he had already purchased another spell from the priestess for Saturday's game. It’s unclear whether he received the same discount for his repeat business.

His supernatural strategy drew praise from Knicks fans, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who reposted the spell receipt on X with a heartfelt thank-you.

He's not the only one turning to Priestess Aurora. The U.K.-based spellcaster is a “Star Seller” on Etsy and holds a 4.7-star average rating out of 5.

According to her Etsy shop, she offers same-day “powerful spells and rituals” and psychic readings — all at budget-friendly prices. Most of her services cost about $20.

It's unclear whether the Pacers have countered with her $109 black magic–busting candle or hired a competing spellcaster, but fans will find out Saturday night if this caldron call conjures up a Game 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.