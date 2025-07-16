Kkk-linked Threats To Hang NY Man Land SC Woman Behind Bars

Kristin Keeble, 54, of Pageland, South Carolina, admitted to sending a series of hate-fueled voice messages via Facebook Messenger in October 2023, threatening to kill a Catskill man – along with a woman he knew and her children, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

She was sentenced Tuesday, July 15 in Albany federal court after pleading guilty to transmitting a threat to injure another in interstate commerce.

Keeble left four separate audio messages filled with profanity and racially derogatory slurs, in which she threatened to hang the victim and others from a tree—claiming to act on behalf of the Ku Klux Klan, prosecutors said.

She targeted the victim after viewing his Facebook profile photo, which made clear that he was Black, according to investigators.

“No one should ever receive despicable, hateful threats like this,” said US Attorney John Sarcone. “Those who threaten people over the Internet are going to be prosecuted and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

