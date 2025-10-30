King Charles' Brother, Andrew, Will Now Be Stripped Of 'Prince' Title, Must Vacate Royal Lodge

Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision on Thursday, Oct. 30, amid heightened scrutiny over Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 65, will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, marking a significant downgrade in his royal status.

He has also been notified that he must vacate his longtime residence at the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle and will be relocated to private accommodations, reportedly on the Sandringham Estate.

Mounting public and media pressure over Andrew’s association with Epstein, combined with years of damaging headlines, pushed King Charles to take decisive action to protect the monarchy’s reputation.

Buckingham Palace released a statement reiterating its sympathies for abuse victims and confirming Andrew’s permanent removal from royal responsibilities. The palace emphasized that the move was necessary to safeguard the integrity of the royal family.

Although Andrew continues to deny allegations of wrongdoing, the palace acknowledged the public outrage and its impact on the monarchy. Earlier this month, he was stripped of his title of Duke of York.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew said in a statement after that measure on Friday, Oct. 17. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.”

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also lost her Duchess of York title.

Andrew has also had his membership in the Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry, revoked.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles will privately fund Andrew’s future living arrangements.

Andrew first stepped back from public life in 2019 following his disastrous BBC interview, where he attempted to address his ties to Epstein.

In January 2022, he lost his military affiliations and the use of “His Royal Highness” and later settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, while continuing to deny any wrongdoing.

A YouGov poll from summer 2025 showed that 67 percent of the British public supported removing Andrew’s remaining titles, highlighting widespread frustration with his continued connection to the royal family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.