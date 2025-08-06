Kids Jewelry Giant Claire's Files For Bankruptcy As Mall Traffic Declines

Claire's is filing for bankruptcy in Delaware and Canadian courts, the company said in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The retailer known for children's jewelry and piercings is in a race to pay off a nearly $500 million loan by December 2026, Bloomberg reported.

The move will allow Claire's to begin selling off assets while continuing talks with potential buyers, according to CEO Chris Cramer.

"This decision is difficult, but a necessary one. Increased competition, consumer spending trends and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail, in combination with our current debt obligations and macroeconomic factors, necessitate this course of action for Claire's and its stakeholders," Cramer said.

The company said its Claire's and Icing stores across North America will stay open, and online orders will continue.

"I'd like to express my gratitude for our employees, who have continued to work diligently in a constantly evolving consumer landscape to deliver amazing products and experiences for our customers," said Cramer. "We remain committed to serving our customers and partnering with our vendors and landlords in other regions during this time."

Claire’s last filed for bankruptcy in 2018, when it shed nearly $2 billion in debt and received a $575 million cash infusion to keep stores open, CNBC reported. Creditors took control of Claire's, including hedge fund giant Elliott Management and Monarch Alternative Capital.

The company is among many retailers facing pressure due to President Donald Trump's tariffs. Younger shoppers are also turning to chains like Lovisa and Studs, which have a more modern piercing experience and products.

"This is more attuned to what younger consumers want and has left Claire's looking somewhat out of step with modern demand," GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders said. "Amazon and other online players have also turned the screw, especially as visits to some secondary malls where Claire's is present have waned."

Claire's was founded in 1961 and has more than 2,750 locations in 17 countries.

