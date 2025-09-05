Kidnapper Led Child Into Basement At NY Mosque, DA Says

Nelson Priester, 39, was indicted on kidnapping and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 2, following an alleged abduction at Bay Shore’s Masjid Darul Quaran.

Priester was inside the mosque for several hours on Wednesday, Aug. 20, before leading the boy by the hand into the basement, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Once there, he took a plastic bag from a counter and locked himself in a dark room with the child, prosecutors said.

A worshiper who saw what happened quickly alerted the grandfather. Members of the mosque called police and forced the door open, finding Priester with the boy inside, prosecutors said. A pair of scissors was recovered from his pocket.

The child was not harmed and had no prior connection to Priester, according to officials.

“This case highlights the vigilance of our community members who acted quickly to protect a vulnerable child from a dangerous situation,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“We are grateful the child was unharmed thanks to the swift intervention of mosque members and fast response from our Suffolk County police officers.”

Priester is charged with second-degree kidnapping, luring a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was ordered held without bai.

If convicted, Priester faces up to 25 years in prison.

