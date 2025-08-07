Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband, Talent Manager Brandon Blackstock, Dies At 48

Blackstock died after a three-year battle with cancer, his family announced Thursday, Aug. 7. He was 48 years old.

Blackstock was well known in the entertainment industry, both as a music manager and for his high-profile marriage to Kelly Clarkson, age 43.

Clarkson, who rocketed to fame as the original American Idol winner in 2002 and now hosts her own popular daytime talk show, had just postponed her Las Vegas residency dates to be with their children during Blackstock’s illness.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote to her nearly eight million followers on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 6. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

The couple married in 2013, separated in 2020, and officially divorced in 2022.

Blackstock, son of famed manager Narvel Blackstock and stepson of country star Reba McEntire, is survived by his and Clarkson’s two children, River Rose, age 11, and Remington Alexander, age 9, as well as two older children from a previous marriage.

Following his divorce, he became a full-time rancher in Montana, managing a cattle ranch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.