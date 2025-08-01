Kamala Harris Is Done With Politics 'For Now' In First Interview Since Election Loss

Just one day after announcing she would not run for California governor, the former vice president told "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert that America’s political system is fractured and in need of serious reform.

“Recently, I made the decision that I, just for now, I don’t want to go back in the system,” she said. “I think it’s broken.”

But Harris bristled when Colbert asked if she was truly “out of the fight."

“I will always be part of the fight,” she replied.

Harris said she has spent her life in public service, working as a district attorney, California attorney general, and US senator before becoming vice president under Joe Biden. She says she's now focusing on driving reform from outside the government.

“For now, I don’t want to go back into the system. I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people. I want to talk with people. And I don’t want it to be transactional where I’m asking for their vote.”

"The Late Show" interview marked Harris’ first major public appearance since her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. She said the past 10 months have given her time to reflect and validate what she sees as her accurate warnings about Trump. However, she said she has been startled by the "capitulation."

“Perhaps it’s naive of me, someone who has seen a lot that most people haven’t seen, but I believed that on some level, there are many — there should be many — who consider themselves to be guardians of our system and our democracy who just capitulated. And I didn’t, didn’t see that coming,” she said.

As of Friday evening, Trump had not responded to her comments.

Harris appeared on the show to promote her new book, "107 Days," a memoir chronicling her 2024 presidential campaign.

She admitted it has taken time to recover from the election. She said she avoided the news and political analysis for months.

“You know, I’m just not into self-mutilation,” she joked. She said that she spent that time watching cooking shows.

