Kamala Harris Claims Biden’s Inner Circle Helped Drive Media Attacks Against Her

Excerpts from the book, "107 Days," were published Wednesday, Sept. 10 in The Atlantic.

In them, Harris describes how conservative media fixated on her style and personal life while the White House, she says, too often stood aside. Worse, she alleges that aides to former President Joe Biden helped fuel negative media attacks against her.

She writes: “When Fox News attacked me on everything from my laugh, to my tone of voice, to whom I’d dated in my 20s, or claimed I was a ‘DEI hire,’ the White House rarely pushed back with my actual résumé: two terms elected DA, top cop in the second-largest department of justice in the United States, senator representing one in eight Americans.

"Worse, I often learned that the president’s staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around me."

One storyline she says '"ook a stubborn hold' painted her office as 'chaotic' with unusually high turnover during her first year.

“And when the stories were unfair or inaccurate, the president’s inner circle seemed fine with it,” she adds. “Indeed, it seemed as if they decided I should be knocked down a little bit more.”

Harris also addresses Biden’s poor June 2024 debate against Donald Trump, dismissing claims of a White House cover-up of his health.

“Many people want to spin up a narrative of some big conspiracy at the White House to hide Joe Biden’s infirmity," she says in the book. "Here is the truth as I lived it. Joe Biden was a smart guy with long experience and deep conviction, able to discharge the duties of president.”

She continues: “On his worst day, he was more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best. But at 81, Joe got tired. That’s when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles.”

The “debate debacle,” she writes, came “right after two back-to-back trips to Europe and a flight to the West Coast for a Hollywood fundraiser.” Her bottom line: “I don’t believe it was incapacity. If I believed that, I would have said so. As loyal as I am to President Biden, I am more loyal to my country.”

She said that "it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don’t let the other guy win.

" 'It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."

The memoir is set for release on Tuesday, Sept. 23, and is available for pre-order at some retailers.

Now 60 years old, Harris rose from San Francisco district attorney to California attorney general and then the US Senate before serving as vice president, the first woman to hold the office.

She later moved quickly to lead the Democratic ticket in 2024 after Biden exited the race.

In late July, Harris ruled out a 2026 bid for California governor.

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor,” she said in a prepared statement. “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

Supporters and strategists say the decision preserves space for a potential 2028 White House campaign as she maps her next chapter.

As she put it: “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

