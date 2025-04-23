Fair 66°

K-9 Sniffs Out Cocaine Hidden In Shoe During Taconic Traffic Stop: Police

A traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County turned into a major drug bust after a K-9's nose led him to a cocaine stash hidden inside a shoe, police said. 

State Police released an image of the narcotics found during the Clinton traffic stop, as well as the shoe where 115 grams of cocaine were allegedly discovered.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The stop happened on Tuesday, April 22, when troopers pulled over a 1995 BMW 318TI traveling northbound in Clinton for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, April 23. 

Troopers then spoke with the driver, Joseph W. Richards, 35, of Lake Luzerne, and passenger, Christopher L. Bracero Mendez, 27, of Saratoga Springs. With help from Dutchess County Drug Task Force K-9 Denver, an exterior sniff of the car alerted police to narcotics in the car, police said.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a used crack pipe and a small bag of cocaine, police said, adding that a further search revealed 115 grams of cocaine hidden in Bracero Mendez’s right shoe. 

Both men were taken to police headquarters for processing and face multiple charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance. Richards was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs with two prior convictions within the last 10 years. 

Both suspects were remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

