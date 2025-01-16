Juvenile Arrested For Setting Fires At Hudson Valley High School

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Town of Montgomery Police Chief John Hank said the juvenile, whose name is not released due to his age, allegedly started the fires on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Valley Central High School in Montgomery.

According to court documents, the fires were set in two separate second-floor bathrooms around 12:30 p.m. while over 1,300 students were in the building.

One student was in a restroom stall when one of the fires ignited. The fires damaged and charred the bathrooms, but no injuries were reported.

The incident prompted an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department, the Hudson Valley Arson & Explosives Task Force, and the Montgomery Fire Department, with additional assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Hoovler commended the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and the school district and emphasized the importance of public safety.

The investigation continues.

