Judge Blocks Trump Birthright Citizenship Ban

US District Judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland ruled Wednesday, Feb. 5, in favor of five pregnant undocumented women who challenged Trump’s executive order.

The policy aimed to redefine the 14th Amendment, excluding children of undocumented immigrants from receiving automatic US citizenship at birth.

Boardman determined the order directly conflicts with the "plain" language of the 14th Amendment.

"The US Supreme court has resoundingly rejected the president's interpretation of the citizenship clause," Boardman said. "In fact, no court has endorsed the president's interpretation, and this court will not be the first."

The ruling follows a similar legal rebuke two weeks ago when a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order against the administration's efforts.

That judge criticized the Department of Justice for defending what he called a "blatantly unconstitutional" directive.

Trump’s executive order was part of a series of hardline immigration measures he promised as part of his second-term agenda.

Legal experts widely expected it to face immediate challenges. The Supreme Court has consistently upheld birthright citizenship as a constitutional guarantee under the 14th Amendment, making this a difficult legal hurdle for the administration.

The Department of Justice is expected to appeal the ruling, which could lead to a prolonged legal battle.

