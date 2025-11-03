Jon Stewart Staying With 'Daily Show' Through Midterms Amid Paramount Skydance Turmoil

Stewart will continue to anchor Monday night episodes of "The Daily Show" through 2026, Paramount Skydance Corporation announced on Monday, Nov. 3. He returned to Comedy Central's hit satirical news show in January, more than a year after his previous program, "The Problem With Jon Stewart," was canceled by Apple TV in October 2023.

The New Jersey native will stay in his role through the midterm elections.

"Jon Stewart continues to elevate the genre he created," Comedy Central head Ari Pearce said in a statement to NBC News. "His return is an ongoing commitment to the incisive comedy and sharp commentary that define 'The Daily Show.' The renewal is a win for audiences, for Comedy Central, and for all our programming partners. We're proud to support Jon and the extraordinary news team."

Stewart will re-sign as Paramount Skydance cuts up to 2,000 jobs in several rounds of layoffs. The departures include several high-profile figures like "CBS Evening News" co-anchor John Dickerson, while "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King's future is reportedly in doubt.

Paramount Skydance has received widespread criticism for its handling of the $8.4 billion merger that formed the new media giant in August. The Federal Communications Commission approved the deal just weeks after Paramount reached a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, who sued the company in a case that legal analysts widely described as frivolous.

Stewart blasted Paramount when it announced that CBS would cancel "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a move seen as a way to silence the former "Daily Show" correspondent and frequent Trump critic.

"If you're trying to figure out why Stephen's show is ending, I don't think the answer can be found in some smoking gun email or phone call from Trump to CBS executives, or in CBS's QuickBooks spreadsheets on the financial health of late-night," Stewart said in July. "I think the answer is in the fear and precompliance that is gripping all of America's institutions at this very moment – institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of our pubic hair-doodling commander in chief."

Critics say CBS has taken a conservative shift since the merger, especially after Paramount Skydance bought The Free Press for $150 million earlier in October, along with making the "anti-woke" media outlet's founder, Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News. Paramount Skydance is led by CEO David Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder and Trump ally Larry Ellison.

During an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday, Nov. 2, Trump praised Weiss and the program that he accused in his lawsuit of deceptively editing former Vice President Kamala Harris' interview before the 2024 election.

"'60 Minutes' paid me a lotta money," Trump said. "And you don't have to put this on, because I don't want to embarrass you, and I'm sure you're not – you have a great – I think you have a great, new leader, frankly, who's the young woman that's leading your whole enterprise is a great – from what I know. I don't know her, but I hear she's a great person."

Amid the corporate chaos, Stewart’s renewal offers a rare sign of continuity inside Paramount Skydance's shrinking late-night empire. In June, CBS also canceled "After Midnight," which aired after Colbert's show.

Stewart, who owns a Colts Neck, NJ, animal sanctuary, led "The Daily Show" from 1999 to 2015. Trevor Noah replaced Stewart until he left the program in 2022.

A rotating cast of "Daily Show" correspondents has anchored episodes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays since Stewart returned. Hosts have included Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Josh Johnson, and Desi Lydic.

Stewart will also remain as an executive producer in addition to his Monday hosting duties.

