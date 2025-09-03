John Oliver Calls Out Chuck Schumer’s Imaginary NY Friends

Comedian John Oliver took aim at the Senate Minority Leader on the latest episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, blaming the lawmaker’s devotion to a fictional Long Island couple for the Democratic Party’s struggles.

The couple — Joe and Eileen Bailey of Massapequa — don’t actually exist. Schumer invented them nearly two decades ago to represent middle-class swing voters and has been consulting their pretend preferences ever since.

“The Baileys have guided Chuck Schumer’s political life — which is a little weird given they don’t exist,” Oliver quipped during Sunday’s show.

Schumer first introduced the couple in his 2007 book Positively American, mentioning them 265 times in just 264 pages.

Over the years, he’s fleshed out their fake lives with remarkable detail: Joe loves the New York Islanders and sings the national anthem at games, Eileen volunteers at her church, and her father once battled prostate cancer.

“That is a J.R.R. Tolkien-level of gratuitous backstory, and I don’t say that lightly,” Oliver joked.

Oliver’s bigger issue? By Schumer’s own account, the Baileys’ political leanings have shifted so far right that they’ve repeatedly cast ballots for Donald Trump — five out of the last six times between them.

“Politically, it seems they’ve already broken up with you,” Oliver said, adding that Schumer’s obsession with pleasing his imaginary constituents may help explain why Democrats are struggling to connect with actual ones.

To drive the point home, Oliver even brought the Baileys to life in a sketch starring Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and The Righteous Gemstones star Edi Patterson.

Check out the full clip below.

