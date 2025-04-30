Fair 69°

John Elway's Business Partner Killed After Golf Cart Tragedy With HOF QB

The 62-year-old business partner, former agent, and friend of Denver Broncos legend John Elway has died after falling out of a golf cart that the quarterback was driving, multiple news outlets have reported. 

 Photo Credit: All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Jeff Sperbeck died after he hit his head on the asphalt at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California, on Saturday, April 26, TMZ reported. Elway was behind the wheel, though investigators said there were no indications that the Hall of Famer was driving erratically. 

Sperbeck was on life support at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs until his death around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, TMZ said. 

The outlet said Sperbeck and Elway's wives were there along with Elway's son. 

Local outlet KSED said the Riverside County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into the incident. 

