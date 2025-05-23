Joe Biden Shocks Connecticut Diners With Restaurant Visit: 'He's The Grandpa You Wish You Had'

Biden visited The Woodland restaurant in Lakeville on Thursday night, May 22, where he posed for photos and chatted with patrons, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Woodland Owner Brandon Scimeca, center of the photo with glasses, said Biden was in the area to celebrate his grandson graduating from Salisbury School.

[Joe Biden] was engaging people and it was so nice to see him interacting with everyone and with it. Happy to talk to everyone and take photos He seemed great. He seemed quite funny. He was cracking jokes, telling stories about his grandkids — He’s the grandpa you’d want to have.

The post drew dozens of comments. Multiple diners shared selfies with Biden or a moment they shared with the former POTUS.

"He was SO gracious and lovely!" Donna Lloyd Stoetzner captioned a cheek-to-cheek photo with the 46th president of the United States.

"Awesome! What a great honor," Francis Terenzo wrote beneath the restaurant's photo.

He also received applause as he passed through Bradley International Airport earlier that day.

Others said they were disappointed to have missed the chance to meet him, while some were just happy to know he had stopped in for a visit. Some noted that the heavy police presence in the area finally made sense.

However, not all comments were as happy about Biden's visit. Some poked fun at his cognitive issues, celebrated President Donald Trump's election win in December, and recent controversies.

