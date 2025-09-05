Job Growth Stalls In August As Trump Tariffs Strain Labor Market

There were 22,000 jobs added nationwide in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a news release on Friday, Sept. 5. The weak numbers mark one of the softest hiring months in recent years, falling well below the Dow Jones estimate of 75,000 new jobs, CNBC reported.

Unemployment also ticked up to 4.3%, its highest level since July 2024. A broader metric, which includes discouraged workers and those with part-time jobs for economic reasons, climbed to 8.1%, the highest since October 2021.

The health care industry showed the most job growth, adding 31,000 positions in August. Those gains were offset by losses of 15,000 federal government jobs, 12,000 in manufacturing, and 6,000 in fossil fuel extraction.

On CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett admitted the August report was underwhelming.

"It's a little bit of a disappointing jobs number, but I pretty much expect it's going to revise up," Hassett told CNBC.

The August jobs report was the first since Trump fired former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, baselessly accusing her of creating a weak July jobs report for political reasons. To replace her, Trump has nominated E.J. Antoni, chief economist for the Heritage Foundation and a Trump loyalist who helped create Project 2025.

Trump's fury over BLS data stemmed from revisions, which are made in every monthly report to update preliminary figures. Without evidence, Trump claimed McEntarfer "rigged" the jobs data to make Republicans "look bad."

June's numbers were revised downward from +14,000 to -13,000 in the August report. That marks the first month that the US experienced negative job growth since December 2020, according to BLS data. July's jobs report was revised upward from +73,000 to +79,000.

The BLS report comes one day after ADP's National Employment Report showed private employers added just 54,000 jobs, about half of the 106,000 positions in the July report.

"The year started with strong job growth, but that momentum has been whipsawed by uncertainty," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. "A variety of things could explain the hiring slowdown, including labor shortages, skittish consumers, and AI disruptions."

Economists are closely watching the Federal Reserve before its next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Markets expect the Fed to lower its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, balancing concerns about the hiring slowdown and rising prices under Trump's tariffs.

Private employers in the Northeast added 15,000 jobs in August, according to ADP.

