'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Show Pulled Indefinitely By ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments In Monologue

Nexstar said Wednesday, Sept. 17, that its owned and partner ABC stations “will preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight’s show,” adding that it “strongly objects” to Kimmel’s recent comments and will replace the program in those markets, according to a report in Variety.

The move follows Kimmel’s Monday night, Sept. 15, monologue, in which he said: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

ABC, owned by Disney, responded by pulling the late-night talker “indefinitely” amid the affiliate backlash, Variety reported.

Nexstar, one of the largest station groups in the US, said it will continue the preemptions “for the foreseeable future.”

Nexstar has more than 200 owned or partner stations in 115 US markets. Many of the stations are ABC affiliates that carry the network's content.

Kirk, age 31, was fatally shot and killed during an event before around 3,000 attendees at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Kimmel, age 57, has hosted and executive produced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since 2003, making him the longest-tenured current late-night host in the US.

The Brooklyn-born, Las Vegas–raised comedian broke out on Comedy Central as co-host of “Win Ben Stein’s Money” and “The Man Show,” and later produced “Crank Yankers,” “Sports Show with Norm Macdonald,” and “The Andy Milonakis Show.”

He has hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards three times and the Academy Awards four times, most recently in 2024

ABC and Nexstar did not immediately provide timelines for when “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” might return to affected markets or the network schedule.

For now, Nexstar stations will slot other programming in the show’s place while the dispute plays out.

