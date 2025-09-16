Jimmy Kimmel Gets Last Laugh As Appeals Court Tosses George Santos’ Cameo Lawsuit

A federal appeals court rejected the disgraced former New York congressman’s lawsuit against Jimmy Kimmel, siding with the late-night host over his use of Santos’ Cameo videos that were used on-air.

In a ruling Monday, Sept. 15, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Santos’ copyright infringement claims were properly rejected by a lower court.

Santos had accused Kimmel and ABC of deceiving him into creating personalized videos on the Cameo app that were later broadcast on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of a recurring bit called “Will Santos Say It?”

Kimmel used fictitious names to order more than a dozen clips from Santos, which he then aired on his show to mock the former lawmaker. In one video, Santos congratulates a fake beef-eating contest winner for consuming six pounds of ground beef in under 30 minutes.

Santos, who filed the lawsuit in February 2024, argued that Kimmel had “capitalized on and ridiculed” his personality and violated Cameo’s terms of service.

He sought $150,000 in damages for each alleged copyright violation, along with additional claims of fraud, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment.

In its decision, the appeals court said Kimmel’s use of the clips fell under fair use protections, which cover parody, humor, and sarcastic commentary.

Santos, 37, filed the lawsuit months after being expelled from Congress amid a series of scandals and federal indictments. He later pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft, and is currently serving a seven-year sentence at a federal prison in New Jersey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.