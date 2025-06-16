Jilted Wife Arrested In Brass Knuckle Beating Of Cheating Husband's New GF: Cops

Giana Garcia, 27, of Plainfield, faces multiple charges following the alleged break-in at a Killingly home on Sunday, June 15, Connecticut State Police said.

Police were called to the Church Street apartment around 4 a.m. to reports of a break-in. The victim told troopers that Garcia had rammed into her vehicle before forcing her way inside the home, a report said.,

That's when Garcia repeatedly punched her in the face and head while wearing brass knuckles, police said. Responders took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Garcia left after the attack, and police were unable to find her until later that day.

She was arrested and charged with:

Reckless Driving

Evading Responsibility

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Home Invasion

Burglary

Criminal Mischief

Breach of Peace

Assault

Threatening

Reckless Endangerment

She was released on a $15,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.