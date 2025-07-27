JFK, LaGuardia Score Failing Grades In Airport Website Security Study: Here's Why

Digital privacy website VeePN rated 31 of the largest airport websites in the US based on two cybersecurity measures. The study ranked airport sites on their security headers, which help block cyberattacks, and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption, which protects personal data like travel records and credit card information.

Logan International Airport earned a B for security headers and an A for SSL. That helped the Boston airport land sixth nationwide with a score of 87.5 out of 100.

Two Washington, DC-area airports: Ronald Reagan Washington National and Dulles International, tied for ninth, each earning 82.5. Philadelphia International Airport ranked 13th overall with a score of 80, while Baltimore/Washington International Airport finished just behind in 15th place and a score of 75.

The three major NYC-area airports, JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty, all received failing grades for security headers, scoring just 57.5 and in the study's bottom 10.

"These F grades in security headers highlight a widespread vulnerability among many of America's busiest air travel hubs and point to a critical area where numerous facilities could make straightforward improvements to boost their overall website security and better protect travelers' personal information, including credit card details and travel records," said VeePN web software developer Anthony Brown.

Here are the five airports with the most secure websites, according to the study:

Miami International Airport - 97.5

San Diego International Airport - 95

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport - 92.5

Denver International Airport - 90

Orlando International Airport - 90

These are the study's five airports with the least secure websites:

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - 50

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (Honolulu) - 50

JFK International Airport - 57.5

LaGuardia Airport - 57.5

Newark Liberty International Airport - 57.5

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston) - 57.5

Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) - 57.5

Nashville International Airport - 57.5

Most airports performed better on SSL encryption, with 23 out of 31 earning an A or A+, but a dozen failed the security headers test.

"Airport websites often handle sensitive traveler information and reservations, making their digital security particularly important," Brown said. "The best-performing airports demonstrate that achieving high security standards is possible, and others should follow their example."

VeePN said lower website scores could hurt travelers' access to needs like arrival times, accessing Wi-Fi, and buying fast-track passes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.