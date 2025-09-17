Jessica Chastain Says She Enrolled At Harvard To “Fight Politicians”

The Oscar winner told host Seth Meyers on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that she enrolled at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government to earn a master’s degree in public administration. While this is a stepping stone for many looking to enter politics, the Zero Dark Thirty actress said she wants to learn how to stop them.

“There’s people from all over the world in this program. And you know a lot of ... There’s a lot of future politicians. There’s a lot of politicians from their countries there right now. I’m not there to be a politician. I’m there to fight politicians,” Chastain said during her interview Sept. 15.

Chastain previously graduated from The Juilliard School, the renowned arts conservatory in New York City, and said she’s happy to be back in a classroom.

“I’m the first person in my family to go to college. And for so much of my life I thought, you know, it’s the cycle of your family. I thought I wasn’t very smart, and I didn’t think school was for me,” she said. “And I just love it.”

Despite her fame, Chastain said that after a few classmates snapped selfies with her, she became just another student.

She admitted she’s thriving in academics. "My favorite class ended up being quantitative methods, which is like statistics," she said. "So I am a secret nerd. I got the hots for, like, scatter graphs and, like, bell curves."

Even after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, classmates reminded her she’s in Boston territory.

“They went to my star, and they put a Red Sox hat,” laughed Chastain, a New York Yankees fan.

