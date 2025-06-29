Jake Paul, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight Results: Influencer Takes Boxing Champ

Paul, 28, easily topped former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. — 10 years removed from his title run — to improve his record to 12-1.

On Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Vine-star turned athlete won by unanimous decision 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92.

The YouTuber's latest victory comes following November's underwhelming blockbuster fight against Mike Tyson, which garnered more jeers than cheers.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Paul is worth approximately $100 million. He reportedly earned $45 million of that from boxes matches alone.

Paul didn't face much resistance from the 39-year-old Chavez, who did not land a single punch in the first round.

The pro-Chavez crowd showered Paul with boos throughout and after the match, which he embraced following the win.

"It was flawless," Paul said. "I think I only got hit 10 times. He just survived and thought I did great. Going 10 rounds against a former world champion who's never been stopped. He's in there with Canelo (Alvarez), all of these guys, and I embarrassed him like that."

Next?

Paul claims he wants to be a champion and threw out names such as Zurdo Ramirez, Badou Jack, and Tommy Fury — who delivered him his only defeat — as his next possible opponents.

