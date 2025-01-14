IRS Sending $2.4B In Unclaimed Stimulus Payments: Here's Who's Eligible

The agency said they will go to those who missed out on claiming the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit.

These payments, with a maximum of $1,400 per individual, aim to ensure eligible Americans receive money they may have overlooked when filing their tax returns.

Automatic Payments, Eligibility

No action is required for eligible taxpayers to receive the payments, which will be issued automatically.

The funds, based on IRS data, will be sent via direct deposit or paper check by late January 2025. Recipients will also receive a letter confirming the payment.

The IRS identified eligible taxpayers as those who filed a 2021 tax return but did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit, either by leaving the relevant field blank or entering $0.

For those who did not file a 2021 tax return, the IRS encourages them to file by the Tuesday, April 15, 2025, deadline to claim the credit. This applies even to individuals with little to no income who would not normally file a return.

Additional Information

The Recovery Rebate Credit is a refundable credit designed to ensure taxpayers who missed one or more Economic Impact Payments (EIPs), also known as stimulus payments, can still receive the funds.

The IRS also noted that receiving this credit does not affect eligibility for federal benefits, such as SNAP, WIC, or SSI.

For further details on eligibility and the calculation of payments, taxpayers are encouraged to visit the IRS website.

