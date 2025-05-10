iOS 18.5 Update Coming In Days: Expect These Features

It’s expected to be mainly a bug fix and performance update, with some minor enhancements.

According to Apple’s official release notes, the upgrade will include:

Parents now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child’s device.

Buy with iPhone is available when purchasing content within the Apple TV app on a third-party device.

Fixes an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app may display a black screen.

• A new Pride Harmony wallpaper.

The exact date of the update has not been released, but it is expected to come sometime after Monday, May 12.

