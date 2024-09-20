Internet Threat Leads To Early Dismissal At Hudson Valley School

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at Dutchess BOCES in Poughkeepsie on Friday, Sept. 20.

According to Irwin Goldberg of the Dutchess BOCES, the administration was alerted to an internet threat affecting the campus.

"We take the safety of our campus, students, and staff very seriously," Goldberg said.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was contacted immediately, and an investigation began.

Goldberg said that out of an abundance of caution, the Dutchess BOCES campus was put into lockout, and an early dismissal was initiated with assistance from law enforcement.

All afternoon programs and classes, including adult education, have been canceled.

"There is no confirmation of an imminent threat to students, faculty, or staff at this time," Goldberg added.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

The type of threat was not revealed.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

