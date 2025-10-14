Instagram Adds PG-13 Content Rules As Meta Tightens Teen Safety Controls

Parent company Meta announced the changes for teens in a blog post on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Under the new system, all Instagram users under 18 will automatically be placed into a "13+" content setting.

The update means teens will only see material similar to what's allowed in a PG-13 movie, according to Meta. Content with mild language or mildly suggestive themes will be visible, while posts with stronger content will be hidden.

Teens can't turn off the setting without a parent's permission.

"We recognize no system is perfect, and we're committed to improving over time," Meta wrote. "We hope this update reassures parents that we're working to show teens safe, age-appropriate content on Instagram by default, while also giving them more ways to shape their teen's experience."

Meta calls the change its biggest update to Teen Accounts since the feature launched in 2024. A new "Limited Content" option is also being added for parents who want tighter controls, removing most comments and filtering out even more mature material.

The update expands Instagram's existing teen protections, blocking content with explicit language, risky stunts, or adult themes such as drugs or alcohol. Teens will no longer be able to follow or message accounts flagged for inappropriate posts, and searches for terms like "alcohol" or "gore" will be blocked.

Meta said it's also using age-prediction technology to catch users who lie about their age. Parents, meanwhile, will get new tools to flag content they think shouldn't appear in teen feeds.

The changes will start rolling out this week to users in the US, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The update is expected to be available globally by the end of 2025.

The move is the latest teen-safety update from Meta, which has faced criticism from parents and lawmakers claiming the social media company has failed to protect children on its platforms. Reports from The Wall Street Journal revealed that Meta's internal research showed how harmful Instagram was for teen girls, while some teens have used the app to find drugs.

When Instagram launched its Maps feature in August, it added alerts for parents if their teen starts sharing their location. In July, the tech giant said it removed more than 635,000 Instagram and Facebook accounts for trying to exploit children.

In April, Meta banned users younger than 16 from livestreaming on Instagram without parental approval.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.