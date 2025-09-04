Influencer 'Drew Disaster' Commits Arson In Botched Suicide Attempt: Affidavit

Drew Yvonne Mehalick-Headley, 29 — known to her hundreds of thousands of followers as “Drew Disaster” — allegedly lit the bedroom of her mobile home on Caravan Court around 4:39 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, according to Middletown police. Flames ripped through the residence before firefighters were able to knock down the blaze and rescue Mehalick-Headley, authorities said.

One of her cats was found dead inside the trailer.

Fire Response

Company 88 and mutual aid crews were dispatched just before 4:40 a.m. for reports of a working mobile home fire with entrapment, according to a release. Chief 88 arrived to find flames showing from a single-wide trailer and upgraded the assignment. Engine and Rescue 88 quickly knocked down the blaze and completed searches, which confirmed no one else was inside.

The incident was ultimately held to Company 88 with assistance from Engines 71 and 54, the release said. Two firefighters, S. Armstrong and A. Grimm, were congratulated for handling their first fire.

Suicide Setup

Investigators later determined that Mehalick-Headley had allegedly attempted multiple methods to end her life. She ran a hose from her car’s exhaust into the home, placed a gas grill inside her bedroom, and then set the fire, according to court documents.

The rear of her vehicle was also on fire when firefighters arrived, investigators said. Police seized her black iPhone from the bedroom as evidence.

Neighboring Homes Endangered

The fire not only destroyed Mehalick-Headley’s trailer but also threatened nearby homes just feet away. Court filings show the blaze came within 2 feet 7 inches of one neighboring trailer and 6 feet 6 inches of another, leading to a felony charge of risking catastrophe.

Mehalick-Headley admitted to the fire marshal at the scene that she set the blaze before being advised of her rights, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Troubling Social Media Posts

The blaze came just hours after Mehalick-Headley posted alarming messages on Instagram and Facebook.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I'm sorry. The pain has just become too heavy to bear. This is all I wanted. I'm glad that I got it. With love, Drew.” Hundreds of fans responded in real time, pleading for her safety.

On Facebook, she told followers she was “incredibly grateful” but “not deserving of love.” In accompanying videos, she tearfully stroked her two cats, apologizing to them and saying: “Please cremate me or bury me in the shroud. I love you all I truly do.”

Her posts quickly spread across platforms, with longtime fans recounting how her videos had helped them through their own struggles.

Charges Filed

Fire crews rescued Mehalick-Headley from the blaze, but one of her cats died in the fire, officials said.

She allegedly admitted to emergency crews that she had started the fire, leading to the following charges:

Felony Arson—Danger of Death or Bodily Injury.

Felony Arson Endangering Property—Reckless Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings.

Felony Risking Catastrophe.

Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals—Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death.

Mehalick-Headley’s preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled, court dockets show.

Known best for her lifestyle content, “Drew Disaster” has amassed over 300,000 YouTube subscribers and tens of thousands of followers on other platforms during the last decade. After news of her arrest broke, many longtime fans expressed support and shared the positive impact her work had on them:

“Drew, I really hope you’re okay. I watched your videos as a teenager and you helped me grow so much confidence in being who I am.”

“You were my favorite digital creator growing up. Your confidence to just be, your sense of fashion and just the way you put yourself out there, played a big part in the person I am today.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call or text 988 to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

