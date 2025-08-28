‘Indiana Jones Of Ancient Alcohol’ UPenn Professor Pat McGovern Dies Suddenly

McGovern, 78, was the scientific director of the Biomolecular Archaeology Laboratory for Cuisine, Fermented Beverages, and Health at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia, where he also served as an adjunct professor of anthropology.

Over nearly five decades at Penn, McGovern pioneered the field of molecular archaeology, chemically uncovering the secrets of ancient beer, wine, mead, and other fermented drinks. His groundbreaking work confirmed the world’s oldest known alcoholic beverage, a mixed drink of rice, honey, and fruit discovered in 9,000-year-old pottery from Neolithic China. He also reconstructed the “King Midas funerary feast” and identified the earliest known cacao beverage in Honduras.

His unique approach blending chemistry, archaeology, and history earned him the nickname “Indiana Jones of Ancient Alcohol” and made him a beloved figure in both scholarly and brewing circles. Dogfish Head Brewery collaborated with McGovern to recreate ancient recipes, further spreading his influence beyond academia.

McGovern’s death leaves behind his wife, Doris, who is currently in a rehabilitation facility facing health issues and medical costs. Family friend Tyler Flynn launched a fundraiser to support her immediate needs, setting a $16,000 goal. As of Wednesday, Aug. 27, more than $1,200 had been raised, including contributions from Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione.

“Pat inspired so many through his research,” Flynn wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Now it’s time to support Doris as she navigates this difficult time.”

McGovern’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and remembrance from Penn colleagues, who described him as a brilliant scholar and generous mentor whose research forever changed the way the world understands ancient culture.

