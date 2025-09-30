Imelda Becomes Category 1 Storm With 75 MPH Winds As Twin Hurricanes Swirl In Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday, Sept. 30, that Imelda had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph and was turning sharply to the east‑northeast.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Bermuda, with the storm expected to approach the island on Wednesday and track away from the United States mainland.

Nearby Hurricane Humberto brushed past Bermuda earlier and is also curving out to sea, setting up a one‑two punch of swell for the region.

Neither storm is forecast to make US landfall, but both will send long‑lasting swells toward the East Coast.

Expect rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and pockets of minor coastal flooding, especially along the Southeast and up through parts of the Mid‑Atlantic, as the pair churn offshore. Isolated tornadoes are also possible in those areas.

"Along with localized flash flooding, there is the potential for quick-moving thunderstorms along the coast that can spawn waterspouts and tornadoes," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker said.

Marine conditions will be hazardous for small craft and beachgoers should heed local advisories and rip‑current alerts as seas build through midweek.

