‘I’m Going To Kill Trump,’ TikTok Threats Land PA Man In Federal Custody

Jacob Buckley, 22, of Port Matilda (Centre County), made a series of violent statements on TikTok targeting the then-President-elect, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Federal prosecutors say Buckley used an account named “Jacob_buckley” to post the following messages on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2025:

“I hate MAGA republicans bro on god I’ll kill all of them”“I’m going to kill Trump”“Bro we going into a literal oligarchy in 4 days and im going to kill Trump”

The United States Secret Service investigated the case. Buckley was charged by criminal information, which is a formal accusation made by prosecutors rather than a grand jury indictment.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, along with supervised release and fines if convicted, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney K. Wesley Mishoe is prosecuting the case.

Daily Voice has reached out to TikTok for comment and had not heard back at the time of publishing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.