IDs Released Of Victims In Quadruple-Fatal Taconic Parkway Crash In Hudson Valley (Update)

The crash occurred on Wednesday, May 14, at around 4:46 p.m., near mile marker 9.2 in the Westchester County town of New Castle, as Daily Voice previously reported.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Ram ProMaster van driven by a 50-year-old Long Branch, NJ resident was driving southbound when it crossed the center median into the northbound lanes.

The van then collided head-on with a 2024 Honda Accord being driven by Violante, 45, of the hamlet of Granite Springs, who was traveling in the passing lane.

The impact caused the van to overturn and catch fire. Three passengers inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as:

Odenis Balladares Martinez, 20, of Neptune, NJ;

Harrison Mauricio Reyes Rivera, 34, of Long Branch, NJ;

Bryan Aguilar Castillo, 45, of Asbury Park, NJ.

Violante, known to students and colleagues as “Coach V,” was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the van remains hospitalized in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant information to contact State Police at 845-677-7300. No criminal charges have been announced.

Community in Mourning

Violante’s death has left a deep void in both Bergenfield and his hometown of Somers, where he graduated from Somers High School in 1998 and played quarterback under his father, Skip Violante, a longtime coach and athletic director, as Daily Voice reported on Thursday.

He had served the Bergenfield School District for 15 years, starting as a special education teacher and later transforming the football program into a playoff contender as head coach. He was also the school’s head track coach.

In a message to the school community, Superintendent Christopher Tully described Violante as “a gentle giant” and “a true friend, mentor, and father figure” to many. Colleagues fondly compared him to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in "Kindergarten Cop," noting his compassionate, yet strong presence in the classroom.

Grief counselors and mental health resources remain available for students and staff through the district and West Bergen Mental Health. Memorial service information will be posted on the Bergenfield School District website when available.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

