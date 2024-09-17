IDs Released For 2 Hartsdale Women Killed In Fiery Hudson Valley Crash

Both 70-year-old Millie Sheehan and 36-year-old Diana Sheehan of Hartsdale died in a crash on Monday, Sept. 16 in White Plains around 9 a.m. on Battle Avenue, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Millie Sheehan had been the wife of Greenburgh Councilman Francis Sheehan, while Diana Sheehan had been his daughter-in-law, Feiner added.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle lost control, hit the curb and a tree, and crashed into the front of an apartment building at 295 Battle Ave., according to White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong.

Both the car and apartment building caught on fire after the vehicle, an electric Tesla, exploded. Three people outside the building, including a jogger struck by debris and two children inside an apartment, were also injured, ABC7 reported.

In a statement following the crash, Feiner asked residents to give space to the Sheehan family as they grieve.

"We ask that you join us in expressing deepest condolences to Francis, his son, and their entire family for this terrible loss," Feiner said.

The Greenburgh Central School District PTA Council also memorialized the two victims in a post on social media, saying that they will both be "deeply missed by the GCSD community."

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

