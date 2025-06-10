ID Released Of Sword-Wielding Man Killed In HV Officer-Involved Shooting: (Update)

The incident happened in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, June 5 at around 2:15 p.m., according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. There, officers had been called to a home at 8 Fair Oaks Dr. for a report of an active assault involving a man armed with a sword who was attacking members of the Dutchess County Mobile Crisis Team.

On Tuesday, June 10, New York State Police Trooper Krystal Paolicelli identified the man as 36-year-old Brian C. Czornyj.

Upon arrival, police said Czornyj was still inside the residence. Officers entered and found two men, including one with a head injury.

A confrontation then occurred between Czornyj and police. An officer fired his department-issued handgun, striking Czornyj. Officers immediately began medical aid, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is now being handled by the New York State Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from New York State Police. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Arlington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

According to Czornyj's obituary page, a visitation service will be held on Thursday, June 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. in Poughkeepsie at 371 Hooker Ave.

A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held on Friday, June 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie at 118 Cedar Valley Rd.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

