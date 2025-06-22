ID Released For Wrong-Way Driver Killed In I-87 Crash With 2 Tractor-Trailers, Police Say

Brian P. Tortora, 33, of New York, was driving a 2024 Subaru WRX northbound in the southbound lanes when he struck two tractor-trailers in Clarkstown just after 3 a.m. near mile marker 18.9, just west of Exit 12, according to New York State Police.

Tortora’s Subaru first collided with a 2017 Volvo truck towing a trailer, driven by a 52-year-old man, police said.

Seconds later, the Subaru was struck by a 2016 Freightliner, also towing a trailer, driven by a 27-year-old man. The Freightliner then crashed into the Volvo before coming to rest.

Tortora, the sole occupant of the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was not injured.

All three men were alone in their vehicles.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the crash site. The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.

