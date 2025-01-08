Iconic Ferris Wheel Reopens At Hudson Valley Mall With Special Event

The state’s only indoor Ferris wheel has officially reopened this week, bringing back a beloved attraction for visitors of all ages.

Located on Level Three in the Food Court, the 60-foot-tall attraction is New York’s only indoor Ferris wheel and operates daily from 12:30 to 8 p.m.

To celebrate the grand reopening, Palisades Center will host a “Wheel-ebration” on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 12 to 3 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature a ribbon-cutting, live entertainment, cotton candy for attendees, and half-price rides.

The Ferris wheel has been a staple at Palisades Center since the mall opened in 1998, offering affordable fun for families for over 20 years.

Its closure in 2020 due to the pandemic left a void, but its return marks a renewed commitment to creating memorable experiences under the mall’s new management.

“The Ferris wheel has long been an iconic feature of the Palisades Center, and we’re thrilled to bring it back,” said Keri Cunningham, marketing manager of Palisades Center. “This reopening reflects our commitment to revitalizing the guest experience and enhancing Palisades Center’s family-friendly atmosphere.”

Albert Lulaj, Ferris wheel operator and owner of Eleanor and Emily Wonder Wheel Inc. added, “The Ferris Wheel offers a one-of-a-kind experience, and we’re excited to once again provide families with the opportunity to enjoy this cherished attraction.”

For more information, visit PalisadesCenter.com.

