ICE Takes Several In Custody In Hudson Valley, Mayor Confirms

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said that a federal task force involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including ICE, conducted an operation in South Yonkers that resulted in several arrests as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

The mayor emphasized that the Yonkers Police Department was not involved in the operation and that the federal activity has concluded.

"The operation is over, and there is no cause for concern," Spano said.

More information about the activity was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.