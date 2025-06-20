ICE Seen Operating In Hudson Valley: Mayor Says City Had No Prior Warning

The activity happened on Friday, June 20 in the City of Beacon, where residents reported US Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity earlier in the day, city officials said.

Mayor Lee Kyriacou confirmed the reports in a statement and emphasized that the city had no involvement in the operation.

"I want to make clear that at no time leading up to this incident did City staff, including our Police Department, have any notice of or involvement in ICE operations," Kyriacou wrote.

The city's police chief later confirmed with the FBI that an ICE operation did in fact take place in Beacon Friday morning.

Officials said they do not currently know who was detained or arrested, what charges were involved, or whether a judicial warrant was presented. The city also does not know where the person is now, according to the mayor.

"As a city, we remain committed to our safe, inclusive community policy, to preserving rights enshrined in the US Constitution, and to avoiding any policies which engender fear among law-abiding families," Kyriacou wrote.

The Beacon Police Department is actively seeking more information.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

