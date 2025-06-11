ICE Reportedly Set To Send Tactical Units To More Blue Cities, Including NYC As Protests Spread

The ICE units, called Special Response Teams (SRTs) and known for their use of BearCat tracked vehicles and long guns, have been involved in high-risk operations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, June 11, citing sources.

The SRTs were last deployed in Los Angeles, where their presence is believed to have stoked the flames of public unrest before 2,000 members of the National Guard and 700 Marines were ordered to respond by the Trump Administration.

According to the sources cited by NBC News, the ICE units are set to mobilize in Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, northern Virginia, and New York.

While the timing of the raids remains unclear, SRT units in these cities have been put on standby to deploy, NBC reports.

The news comes amid widespread protests against ICE operations, with thousands joining at least 25 demonstrations across the nation on Tuesday, June 10, resulting in several arrests.

As tensions rise, more rallies are planned in various cities Wednesday and in the coming days, signaling a growing backlash against federal immigration enforcement efforts.

