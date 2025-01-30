ICE Looks For Person With Criminal Warrant In Hudson Valley Village

According to a statement from the Village of Pleasantville, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) notified the Pleasantville Police Department that agents would be operating in the village to apprehend a specific person.

However, local authorities clarified that Pleasantville police were not involved in the warrant service.

Agents were seen operating in the area of Wheeler Avenue in the village's downtown.

The operation comes as village officials prepare to hold a public discussion on policies related to immigration enforcement. Pleasantville Police Chief Erik Grutzner and Village Trustee Paul Alvarez will host a virtual forum on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m. to address concerns and clarify procedures regarding immigration status and law enforcement in the community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.