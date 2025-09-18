ICE Eyes Major Expansion With 300 New Offices Nationwide: Report

The Washington Post published a story late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 18, saying that senior ICE officials have asked the General Services Administration to secure sites “as fast as possible” to support plans to add more than 10,000 employees, and that internal GSA teams have created standing “ICE Surge” planning meetings to speed the buildout.

No leases had been signed, and the effort remains in procurement, officials told the Post.

The new offices would be distributed nationwide, including in red states and cities in the South and Midwest, the Post reported. A GSA spokesperson said the agency is working with partners to ensure facilities “fit their workforce needs,” while declining to discuss specific sites.

The staffing push comes as the Department of Homeland Security touts unprecedented interest in ICE jobs.

In a Tuesday, Sept. 16 news release, DHS said ICE received more than 150,000 applications to join its law enforcement ranks and has issued over 18,000 tentative job offers to candidates seeking to “remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets.”

“Americans are answering their country's call to serve,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, listing targets including “murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members”.

To lure recruits, ICE is advertising incentives that include up to a $50,000 signing bonus and student loan repayment and forgiveness options.

Other incentives include 25 percent Law Enforcement Availability Pay for Homeland Security Investigations special agents, administratively uncontrollable overtime for Enforcement and Removal Operations deportation officers, and enhanced retirement benefits.

Together, the hiring wave and office push signal one of the largest operational expansions in ICE’s 21-year history.

The additional lawyers would bolster the government’s capacity to prosecute removal cases, while thousands of new field and investigative officers would expand day-to-day enforcement reach across more communities.

The timeline remains fluid. With site selection and leasing still in motion, the Post reports the scale and pace of openings will depend on real estate availability and federal procurement steps.

But the planning underway at GSA, and the volume of tentative job offers already out the door, suggests the buildout could accelerate quickly once locations are locked in.

