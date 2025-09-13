'I Was Wrong': Stephen King Apologizes, Deletes False Post About Charlie Kirk

In a series of posts on X, the best-selling author apologized for falsely claiming that conservative influencer Charlie Kirk had advocated “stoning gays to death,” acknowledging he failed to fact-check before sharing.

On Friday, Sept. 12, King wrote: “I was wrong, and I apologize. I have deleted the post.”

He added in follow-ups, “I have apologized. Charlie Kirk never advocated stoning gays to death,” and “This is what I get for reading something on Twitter w/o fact-checking. Won't happen again.”

The mea culpa followed a since-deleted post King made on Thursday, Sept. 11, one day after Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University, asserting, “He advocated stoning gays to death. Just sayin’.”

King also reposted a message from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz that read, “I appreciate that @StephenKing deleted the false tweet about @charliekirk11 and apologized,” with Cruz urging “respect & decency” across the aisle and praising Kirk.

King, age 77, is among America’s most prolific and decorated authors, dubbed the “King of Horror” for works spanning horror, suspense, fantasy, and crime.

His breakout novel "Carrie" led to a wave of page-to-screen classics, including "The Shining," "Stand by Me," "Misery," "The Shawshank Redemption," "The Green Mile," and "It." He’s also the author of the craft staple "On Writing" and roughly 200 short stories.

A frequent political voice, King has backed Democratic candidates and advocated higher taxes on the wealthy.

In 2022, he testified against the Penguin Random House/Simon & Schuster merger, a case the government ultimately won with the potential deal being scrapped.

He has also called for stricter gun laws.

