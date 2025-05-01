'I Pooped On Her Car': Road Rage Defecation In Pennsylvania Park Caught In Viral Video

Christina Marie Solometo, 44, of Ridley Park, is accused of squatting on a vehicle’s hood and relieving herself during a traffic dispute at Fourth Street and Madison Avenue in Prospect Park on Tuesday, April 29, according to Prospect Park Police and court documents.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, shows a woman apparently pantsless stepping out of a vehicle, sitting on the hood of a silver sedan, and walking away smiling as the stunned driver shouts at her. A brown smear was left behind.

Solometo was later identified as the so-called "Delco Pooper" after officers obtained the original video from the witness who recorded it, police explained.

During a phone conversation with police, Solometo allegedly admitted to the act, saying, “I wanted to punch her in the face, but I pooped on her car instead and went home.” When police visited her home on Thursday, she confirmed her statement and added, “It was a clean poop. I didn’t even have to wipe.”

She was taken into custody that evening.

According to the docket filed with Magisterial District Judge Mary Hopper, Solometo was charged with:

Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure.

Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief.

Misdemeanor Harassment.

Summary Depositing Waste On Highway.

She was held at Delaware County Prison after initially being unable to post bail, which was set at $10,000. Records show she posted $1,000 cash bail later that day using her own funds.

Solometo’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 19 at 9 a.m. before Judge Hopper.

Despite the online amusement over the situation, Chief Dave Madonna emphasized in a Facebook Live broadcast that the incident is no joke.

“There’s all kinds of puns and innuendos online, but bottom line, we are treating it seriously,” Madonna said. “No town wants this to happen in their town. The recognition a town gets over this kind of thing, it’s really unwelcome.”

The victim’s car was reportedly being professionally detailed on Thursday.

A Facebook account believed to belong to Solometo had posted, “Stop sending this to me, stop tagging me, that was not me!! It’s up my alley but I can’t claim this Delco fame…” The intro for the profile links to an OnlyFans account for foot fetish posts of pedicure nail art.

