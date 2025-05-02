HV's $9M 'Castle In The Sky' Hits Market Complete With Turrets, Tunnel, Pool Fit For Royalty

Nicknamed the Castle in the Sky, this jaw-dropping Kingston property is turning heads with its turret-topped towers, panoramic mountain views, and a feature that could give Hogwarts a run for its money: a 200-foot underground, lighted tunnel.

Listed at a majestic $9.45 million, the estate is one of the most expensive residential properties currently for sale in Ulster County—and it’s easy to see why.

Set on 46.5 acres with sweeping views of the Catskills and Mohonk Mountain, the 5,000-square-foot main residence boasts four bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and architectural drama for days. We’re talking soaring vaulted ceilings with exposed timber beams (harvested from the land itself), a double-sided stone fireplace, radiant-heated wide plank floors, spiral staircases hidden in castle turrets, and a gourmet kitchen that basically begs for a feast.

“ A harmonious blend of modern sophistication and timeless elegance, this property stands as a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and enduring artistry,” reads the listing from eXp Realty.

Outside, the grandeur continues with 6,000 additional square feet of covered terraces, balconies, and a separate 4,000-square-foot barn. But it’s not just any barn—it’s connected to the main house by that illuminated bluestone tunnel (perfect for moody nighttime strolls or transporting charcuterie boards in style).

“The barn offers limitless possibilities—whether for showcasing high-end collector cars, establishing a tranquil yoga studio, or creating your dream space,” reads the listing.

For lovers of the great outdoors, there’s an alfresco kitchen, a heated gunite pool, a spa, and even a man-made pond perfect for fishing or swimming.

Originally built in 1994, the estate last sold in 2003 for an equally fairytale-worthy $360,000. Since hitting the market in January 2025, it’s racked up more than 1,600 Zillow views.

Click here to view the complete listing from eXp Realty.

