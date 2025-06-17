HV Mall Inferno Was Alleged Insurance Fraud By Salon Operator With $100K In Debt: DA

Walden resident Dao Duong, 50, was arrested and charged with five crimes, including third-degree arson, second-degree insurance fraud, and attempted grand larceny, in connection with an August 2022 blaze at the Newburgh Mall, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, June 17.

According to prosecutors, the case dates back to the morning of August 16, 2022, when a mall security guard noticed water leaking from the storefront of Nail FX, a salon operated by Duong. Firefighters from the Winona Lake Fire Department responded and forced their way in, discovering that a fire had broken out inside the business and had been extinguished by the building's sprinkler system.

Although the blaze had been put out, it resulted in widespread water and fire damage to the Newburgh Mall, prosecutors said.

Investigators quickly found out that the fire was intentionally set, launching a multi-agency investigation involving the Town of Newburgh Police Department, the New York State Department of Financial Services Arson Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and others.

Prosecutors allege that Duong was the only person with access to the salon at the time of the fire. Investigators say she later filed an insurance claim for the damage, despite the fire being determined to be incendiary and intentionally set by her or on her behalf.

At the time of the incident, Duong was reportedly under intense financial pressure. She was over $100,000 behind in rent, carried significant credit card debt, and had co-mingled personal and business funds, including misusing federally subsidized business loans and grants for personal expenses, according to court filings.

The insurance company denied Duong’s claim after concluding the fire was intentionally started.

While the charges are not bail-eligible under state law, Duong was arraigned in Town of Newburgh Court and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to return to court on Monday, June 23.

